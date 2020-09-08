Correction Sep 8, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rachel Elizabeth Luttrell Starnes graduated from Greeneville High School in 2011. The year was incorrectly stated as 2006 in an announcement on Sept. 1, 2020. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now David Raymond Manis Jr. (Died: Aug. 26, 2020) Shawn Dabbs (Died: Sept. 2, 2020) Cathy Diane Bradley (Died: Sept. 2, 2020) Greene County Attracting Notice Of Out-Of-State Property Buyers Kimberly (Foshie) Moore (Died: Aug. 30, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.