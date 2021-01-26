Correction Jan 26, 2021 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dorothy Ripley’s daughter was misidentified in a birthday announcement. Her daughter, who resides in Chuckey, is Virginia “Gin” Waddell. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daughter Dorothy Ripley Birthday Virginia Waddell Misidentify Announcement Correction Recommended for you Trending Now Pharmacy Tech Charged With Opioid Pill Theft Body Found In Vehicle Along 70 Bypass Osborne Hired For New Greeneville Position Larry Wayne Parman (Died: Jan. 20, 2021) Pair Charged With 'Gray Death' Possession Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.