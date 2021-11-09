Virginia Cosgrove and Jim Unruh, both of Chuckey, wed in a 3 p.m. ceremony Aug. 20 in downtown Greeneville.
Chaplain Danny Ricker officiated.
The bride’s parents are the late Philip Cosgrove, of Brainerd, Minnesota, and Lois Cosgrove, of Elgin, Illinois.
The groom’s parents are Edward and the late Marilyn Unruh, of W. Dundee, Illinois.
The bride was given in marriage by Bruce Ravalette.
The bride wore a pink dress with dark pink roses, a hair piece of pink and white roses and a bird cage veil. She carried a bouquet of pink roses and white mums.
The maid of honor was Paula Bronowski, of Chuckey.
The matron of honor was Carol Ravalette, of St. Francisville, Illinois.
The best man was Doug Bronowski, of Chuckey.
The groomsman was Bruce Ravalette, of St. Francisville, Illinois.
A reception catered by Angeez Catering was held in the bride and groom’s home on Aug. 24.
The bride and groom are retired and reside in Chuckey.