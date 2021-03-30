County Schools Director Addresses Noon Rotary Club

While most of the Greene County School System’s 5,850 students now attend classes in-person at school, about a fourth of them attend all classes virtually, the system’s director of schools told Greeneville Noon Rotarians during a Zoom video conference Feb. 23. All students have classes online Wednesdays. The system has “about a thousand employees” of which 485 are teachers, the director said. West Greene High School is the Greene County system’s biggest school with 605 students, while McDonald Elementary School is the smallest with 203 students. For more information on Greene County Schools, visit GreeneK12.org.