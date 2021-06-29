The court-mandated parenting and divorce class will be offered online twice in July by the Walters State Division of Workforce Training. The Supervisor’s Toolkit and Microsoft Excel Level 1 will also be offered. For more information or to register, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.
Classes offered through the videoconferencing platform Zoom:
• Parenting and Divorce, July 8 or July 22, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Cost: $60This course meets the Tennessee court requirement that divorcing parents take a parenting class. This class teaches valuable communication skills that will make the transition healthier and less traumatic for all family members, especially the children.
• Microsoft Excel Level 1, July 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost $150This class will be video streamed to the Morristown and the Niswonger campuses, and is also available via Zoom. Learn to create, save and print document, explore formatting, create formulas, enter functions and layout shortcuts. The class also examines the new features of Excel 2016 compared to older versions.
Greeneville Workforce Training Building:
• Supervisor’s Toolkit, July 6, 13 and 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cost $499(This class is also available via Zoom.)
This class provides a valuable foundation for leading today’s employees. Topics covered are leading people through motivation while reducing turnover and enhancing productivity. The class also offers insights into the differences among employees with a concentration on three issues of special relevance: diversity, four generations at work, and employees with disabilities. This class also includes sections on leader effectiveness, optimizing contributions and personal and interpersonal effectiveness. The final lesson offers techniques for eliminating conflict in the workplace with special emphasis on harassment and violence.