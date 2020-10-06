Kelsie Elizabeth Cox and Matthew Bronson King, both of Greeneville, married in a 5 p.m. ceremony on Aug. 22, 2020, at Link Hills Country Club.
Rev. Doyle Pruett, grandfather of the groom, officiated.
The bride’s parents are Dennis and Karen Cox, of Greeneville.
The groom’s parents are Todd and Rachel King, of Greeneville.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents.
Kelsie wore an A-line, tulle-over-lace Oleg Cassini gown with embroidered and sequined blossoms, outlined with beading and crystals with a chapel-length train. She also wore a tulle, scalloped-edge fingertip veil with rose gold beading and crystals. She carried a nosegay style bouquet with pink O’hara and white playa blanca roses, succulents, and blue delphiniums, adorned with lace.
Blush chiffon sashes hung on the sanctuary chairs, while candles and rose petals lined the aisle to a beautiful fireplace decorated with candles, fresh pink and white roses, and greenery.
Maid of honor was Morgan McKie.
Bridesmaids were Bryana Ezell, Natalie Price, Hannah Cox, Samantha Goss, Taylor Hughes and Alexis Cawood.
Rachel Mitchell was honorary bridesmaid.
The bridesmaids wore Dusty Blue chiffon floor length gowns in various styles and carried bouquets with soft pink roses and babies breath.
Best man was Brad Anderson.
Groomsmen were Chris Myers, James Cox, Chris Brewer, Tyler Ricker, Ethan Metcalf, Jon Lowery, Bradley Cox, Austin Goss and Andrew Starnes.
The bride’s mother wore a navy sequined mermaid gown with corded lace, illusion sleeves, and a deep v back.
The groom’s mother wore a long Charcoal V-neck chiffon cape lace gown with rhinestone brooch detail and sequins.
The mothers wore corsages of light pink roses with babies breath.
Harpist Martha Painter played live music prior to and during the wedding ceremony.
DJs Kristy and Anthony Pruitt provided music during the reception.
Mary Beth White served as wedding director.
A reception was held at Link Hills Country Club ballroom. The tables were decorated with ivory table cloths, long blush chiffon sashes with mirrors, candles and flowers.
The cake was a two-tier vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream frosting, decorated with fresh pink and white roses, greenery, and babies breath.
Ashley Thompson was the attendant at the table where guests took polaroid pictures to put in the guestbook.
An engagement party was hosted by Karen and Dennis Cox, and Rachel and Todd King on Nov. 9, 2019, at Rural Resources Farm Center with close family and the wedding party.
A wedding shower was hosted by the parents of the bride and groom at First Presbyterian Church in Greeneville on March 15, 2020.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by Todd and Rachel King on Aug. 21, 2020, at Kingsley Avenue Freewill Baptist Church.
The bride is a 2014 graduate of Greeneville High School and a 2018 graduate of Tusculum University.
She is a registered nurse at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
The groom is a 2009 graduate of Greeneville High School and a 2020 graduate of Walters State Community College.
He is a stocker at Food City.
The couple honeymooned in Daytona Beach, Florida.
They will reside in Kingsport.