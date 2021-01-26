APPALACHIAN HIGHLANDS — For those who are seek a sense of calm during the midst of the pandemic or who love connecting with nature, Create Appalachia is pleased to present “Taking an Oracle Walk,” a free interactive online session led by River Bryant. “Taking an Oracle Walk” will show participants how to engage in a particular kind of guided nature meditation. Focused on trees, this one-hour program will appeal to anyone who loves the outdoors and also those who have read and enjoyed books like Robin Wall Kimmerer’s Braiding Sweetgrass and Peter Wohlleben’s The Hidden Life of Trees.
The program will begin with a short video, followed by discussion of a handout created by River, a release says. The handout will help participants engage in this practice on their own after the program is over. A question-and-answer session will follow. This promises to be a very pleasant and nurturing way to spend a Tuesday evening.
“I grew up under the arms of a great grandmother Live Oak in south Louisiana,” River says, “and since then, I’ve been enchanted by the magic and wonder of the plant nation. I strongly believe that healing for ourselves and the earth comes with connection, gratitude, and love for the natural world.”
River studied horticulture at the University of Georgia, massage at the Asheville School of Massage and Yoga, herbalism at Appalachian School of Holistic Herbalism, Energy Healing at the Shanti School of Energy Healing and Self Transformation, and natural spirituality from Rainbow Eagle and Sarah Bicknell. River currently lives with her two sons in Johnson City, TN. She has a private practice as a licensed massage therapist and also teaches at HERBbalachia School of Herbalism.
The Leaf & Root & Berry Online series serves as a complement to the Leaf & Root & Berry botanical exhibit, featuring the work of visual artists from across the Appalachian Highlands. In keeping with the botanical theme of the exhibit, Create Appalachia is presenting this series of free interactive online sessions, each featuring an artist who draws inspiration from our native flora. The first of these took place this past Tuesday (January 19) and featured Rita Sims Quillen, a beloved award-winning poet, author, singer, and songwriter from Southwest Virginia.
One additional free session is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.: “Landscaping with Herbs and Edibles,” led by Christy Shivell of Shy Valley Farm, Studios, & Garden. Join Christy and learn to transform your landscape with fresh, nutrient-packed food and flavorful herbs, without sacrificing ornamental value. Christy will share a list of her favorite plants for edible landscaping, with an emphasis on beauty and versatility. Native plants will be featured.
To register for either of these free interactive events, please contact katie@createappalachia.org.
Leaf & Root & Berry: an Appalachian Highlands Botanical Art Show & Competition is a collaboration between Create Appalachia and HERBalachia in affiliation with the annual Sassafras Moon Herbal Festival in Erwin, Tennessee. Mark your calendars for Sept. 18, 2021, when the Sassafras Moon Festival will he held.
Create Appalachia is a 501© 3 organization dedicated to the integration of arts and business. We strive to showcase our region’s creative work and to provide substantive professional development opportunities for artists and artisans, who are vital to regional economic development.