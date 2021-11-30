A workshop aimed at all kinds of creatives, including digital content creators, visual artists, filmmakers, musicians, chefs, and even artisan farmers and food-makers is upcoming in Johnson City.
With the help of Kelly Celeste Porter, an ETSU professor and creative professional, participants will begin considering how to develop their own brands, reflecting individual personality and style.
Porter says, “I’ll be covering a number of important topics: defining your brand, designing your identity, identifying your touch-points with your audience and managing your assets. These strategies will help you differentiate yourself and create value for your customers."
Porter is an associate professor of graphic design at East Tennessee State University. In addition to her eight years of teaching, she has also worked for 11 years as a designer and design researcher for Ryobi Power Tools, The B.B. King Museum, Mississippi Blues Trail, and Mississippi Delta Tourism Association.
Porter has presented at UCDA, CAA, SECAC, and Pop Culture Association conferences and she is published in the International Journal of Signage and Wayfinding. She received her MFA from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a BFA in Graphic Communication from the University of Southern Mississippi.
All attendees must wear a mask during the workshop.
For an updated listing of Arts@Work programs for 2021-2022, visit https://www.createappalachia.org/education/artsatwork/ and sign up for our once-a-month newsletter: https://www.createappalachia.org/contact/