crockett.JPG

The Direct Descendants and Kin of David Crockett organization held its annual board of directors meeting in Greeneville on Aug. 17. Following the meetings, the group attended Crockett Days at the Crockett Tavern in Morristown and at the David Crockett Birthplace State Park. Shown at the park, from left, are Tim Massey, Greeneville, president; Chris Daigle, White Castle, Louisiana, vice president; Errol Flannery, Granbury Texas, chairman of the board; Toni Daigle, White Castle, Louisiana; Brendan Leonard, White Castle, Louisiana; June Vaughn, Christiana; Katherine Long West, Fritch, Texas; Bobbi Garcia, San Antonio, Texas; Peggy Turner, Sulphur Springs, Texas; and Lynn Wallberg, Paris. Not pictured are Vicky Henry, of Owasso, Oklahoma, and Joy Bland, historian, of Paris.

 Special To The Sun