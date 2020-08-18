LIMESTONE, Tenn. – Challenging times often provide unique opportunities. After being forced to sacrifice its two major 2020 fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center continues to move forward and will hold ‘Crumley House Donation Days,’ on Aug. 19-21, 2020.
The three-day fundraising event, temporarily taking the place of the popular Polynesian Beach Party, will welcome general monetary donations, and more importantly will feature partnerships with regional businesses in an online auction format, providing the chance for local business exposure while raising money for a worthwhile cause, a release says.
Items on the bidding block may be previewed by clicking on the event banner at the top of the page at crumleyhouse.com, with the official kickoff and bidding slated for Wednesday, Aug. 19.
‘Donation Days’ auction items include “staycations,” an anti-aging package from Dermatology Associates, a backyard upgrade, virtual personal training sessions, at-home parties, date nights, photography/video sessions and much more – all from businesses located in the Tri-Cities. It’s a great way to support The Crumley House and our region, the release says.
“In these challenging times, we must strive to push forward and do all we can as a community to maintain our status and functionality as a regional and national leader in brain injury rehabilitation,” said Guynn Edwards, Crumley House executive director, in the release.
Established in 1992, The Crumley House is the only non-profit brain injury rehabilitation center in the state of Tennessee and relies heavily upon grants and individual donations. Services are not limited to Tennessee however, as brain-injured residents from multiple states are part of The Crumley House family.
“Brain injuries can happen to anyone at any time,” said Edwards in the release. “Once beyond the point of acute treatment, we offer the opportunity to step in and ultimately provide the rehabilitation needed for our members to maximize their potential.
“The bottom line is that we are facing a six-digit deficit in donations as we move through 2020 and into next year. It is vital that, after our two major fundraisers being impacted, we join together and offer support for a facility that is needed much more than many realize.”
Visit crumleyhouse.com and click on the banner at the top of the page to learn more and see all the items up for bids; and visit The Crumley House Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn social pages for ‘Donation Days’ updates, as we’ll be sharing details on auction packages, donation opportunities and more. For more information, please contact Ben Trout or Michelle Ferguson at (423) 257-3644.
Established in 1992, The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center is a 501©(3) non-profit organization providing Residential Services, Rehabilitation Services and an Adult Day Program specifically geared to serve the individual needs of those who have experienced a brain injury.