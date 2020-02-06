Danielle Jennings, of Greeneville, and Aaron Eatmon, of Johnson City, are engaged to be wed Feb. 7.
The 3 p.m. ceremony will be held at Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4720 Snapps Ferry Rd, Afton, Tn 37616. Family and friends are invited to attend the open-church wedding.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Kathy Ann Jennings and the late Donald Blaine Jennings, of Greeneville.
The groom-elect is the son of Ronnie and Audrey Eatmon, of Limestone.
The bride-elect’s grandparents are the late Don and Mary Jennings and the late Lewis and Robbie Hensley, all of whom resided in Greeneville.
The groom-elect’s grandparents are the late Raleigh and Ada Shelton, and the late Clyde and Deltha Eatmon, all formerly of Limestone.
Jennings is a graduate of Greeneville High School and a financial coordinator at Tusculum Dental Care.
Eatmon is a graduate of Greeneville High School and is employed at Parker Hannifin.
The couple attends Fairview CP Church.