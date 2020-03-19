Stella Katherine Rankin Daniels, a resident of Brookdale Assisted Living in Greeneville, Tenn., celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday, March 13, 2020.
She was born in 1920 at the family home in Homeplace, now Afton, Tenn., to Cyrus Theodore and Sarah Avvie Ownbey Rankin. Stella’s Rankin ancestors, being of Scotch-Irish origin, had immigrated to America and traveled through Pennsylvania, Rockbridge County, Virginia, North Carolina, and settled in what we now know as Greene County, Tenn. Stella’s great great grandfather, David Rankin, the family Pioneer, was one of 634 Greene County tax payers in 1783.
Stella, a teen bride, was married to Fred Daniels on March 06, 1937 in Parrottsville, Cocke County, Tenn., by J. A. Reed, Minister of the Gospel. Fred and Stella enjoyed 63 years of marriage before Fred’s death in 2000.
The couple took great pleasure and pride in their four children: Louise Daniels (Kiker) of Chuckey, Fred Daniels of Greeneville, Tom Daniels of Afton, and daughter, Mary Helen Daniels Gray who died in 1986 and continues to be missed and lovingly remembered.
Stella with her children and their spouses, grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren, along with 30 other family and friends, enjoyed the celebration. Guests traveled from communities throughout Greeneville and Greene County, Kingsport, Maryville and Chattanooga, Foneswood, Virginia, Greenville, South Carolina, and Ringgold, Georgia. A poignant moment occurred when Stella and Florence Rankin, 98, widow of Stella’s brother, Thomas N. Rankin, saw each other, hugged, and shed tears after several years of living in different locations and believing they would most likely never see each other again.
Stella and her family wish to express heartfelt gratitude to Eastside Baptist Church for use of their facilities, to Amanda Bridges, Executive Director, Hope Broyles, Sales Manager, Kayla and Shelby, and to the remaining dedicated staff of Brookdale for their planning, coordination, and demonstration of love for the people they serve.