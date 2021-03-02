Marinella Charles, Regent of Nolachuckey Chapter, NSDAR, holds proclamations from The Town of Greeneville and Greene County signed by the Mayors in honor of the 100th Anniversary of the Chapter on Feb. 22, 2021. The DAR House was donated to the Chapter by member Margart Johnson Patterson Bartlett, Great-Granddaughter of President Andrew Johnson. The chapter was honored to have had an 80-year member, who had the longest membership in the country, the late Arne Susong Jones, whose grandmother was a charter member of Nolachuckey Chapter and whose daughter is now a chapter member.