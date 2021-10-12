On Sept. 11, a special riverside dedication of an America 250 0ur Patriots Marker at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site was hosted by Cecile Wimberly, State Regent of the Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The event was held in conjunction with the 241st Anniversary of the Gathering at Sycamore Shoals. Earlier this same day, Daughters also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony with the Tennessee Sons of the American Revolution at Fort Watauga in honor of the Overmountain Men.
On Sept. 25, 1780, militias gathered under William Campbell (Virginia), Isaac Shelby (Tennessee Sullivan County), and John Sevier (Tennessee Washington County). Those forces made the difficult march to King’s Mountain and ultimate victory over British Major Patrick Ferguson on Oct. 7, 1780. That battle was a turning point in the Revolutionary War.
Key speakers for the TSDAR America 250 0ur Patriots Marker dedication ceremony were: NSDAR Vice President General Charlotte Reynolds, and Tennessee State Historian Dr. Carroll Van West. Other presenters in the ceremony included: TSDAR 2nd Vice Regent Carol Teeters, TSDAR State Chaplain Nanette Feeback, SAR Color Guard, TSDAR 1st Vice Regent Emily Robinson, TSDAR State Historian Felicia Hix and Watauga Valley Fife and Drums. Representatives from DAR chapters across Tennessee were in attendance.
The TSDAR marker dedication ceremony was attended by two members of the Executive Board of the Nolachuckey Chapter, NSDAR: Chapter Corresponding SecretaryCynthia Whitlock and Chapter Parliamentarian Justine Wills.
“It was a thrill to be a part of our National Society’s effort to raise awareness of the courage and sacrifice of the patriots who won America’s independence,” a release says. “This monument is the first America 250 0ur Patriots Marker to be placed in Tennessee.”
The marker was created by NSDAR to honor the memory of the men and women with whom we have a sacred compact to ensure that these United States of America continue as a government of the people, by the people, for the people, the release says. It is also designed to raise appreciation amongst current and future generations of Americans of our Patriots’ sacrifice for the country’s benefit. The National Society’s goal is to place at least one marker (or more!) in every state in advance – and in celebration – of the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary.
The text of the marker placed by TSDAR at Sycamore Shoals reads:
Revolutionary War Patriots
This marker commemorates the men and women who achieved American independence.
These Patriots, believing in the noble cause of liberty, fought valiantly to found a new nation. 1775 — 1783
Presented by
Tennessee State Society
Daughters of the American Revolution
in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States