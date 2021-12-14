Members of the Nolachuckey Chapter, NSDAR of Greeneville, met on Wednesday at the DAR House to collect final donations to benefit the children served by the Isaiah 117 House.
The donations of 42 new articles of clothing for teenage boys and girls and 12 new Barbie dolls were delivered later that day to Gwyn Southerland, director of the Isaiah 117 House of Greenevillle.
The leader of this project to purchase and donate the new clothing and Barbie dolls was Cynthia Whitlock, a release says. She developed this project while completing the New Horizons leadership training program of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Assisting in the delivery of these donations were chapter members Justine Wills and Kim Hinson. Other members of the chapter contributed to the success of this project by purchasing the requested new clothes for teenagers or by making cash donations that were used to purchase the clothes. The number of items obtained exceeded the project’s goal.
All members who participated expressed their enthusiasm in making donations to such a worthy cause. Gwyn Southerland thanked the DAR chapter for providing the items that they had requested. The DAR members were then graciously offered a tour of the Isaiah 117 House, where loving volunteers provide physical and emotional support for children awaiting foster care placement in Greene County.