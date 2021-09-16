A two volume set of books, “Legacies of Our Great Grand Mothers, Early Tennessee Women,” were presented by Nolachuckey DAR member Madge Walker to Denise Duck, director of Mosheim Public Library, Sept. 9.
“All across the state, the Daughters of the American Revolution have been gifting this set to different libraries,” Walker said in a release. “We felt that the Mosheim library would like to have it and we wanted to give it to them.”
Duck said the books will be an excellent resource for those people using the library’s new History Room when it opens to the public to research area-wide history and their own genealogy.
The two-volume set is a collection of stories and lineages of women who lived in the Tennessee Territory prior to the first census in 1850. About 275 women, many of them wives or daughters of Revolutionary Patriots, are featured in the index of the 1,500 page set.
A narrative sketch and a lineage chart of known births, marriages, deaths and burial dates are given. In addition, places of each woman’s birth, her parents and siblings along with her husband and his parents and siblings is documented. The progeny of these women are included with source citations footnoted throughout the book, a release says.
Walker, who joined the DAR almost 40 years ago, said that different Tennessee Daughters submitted stories and lineages from their own families to the project.
To become a member of the DAR, a person must submit documented records which show a lineage to a person who was a “patriot” during the Revolutionary War. The “patriot,” Walker said, may not necessarily have been a soldier, but a person who aided the cause of the revolution.
Walker said it was conceivable that “Legacies of Our Great Grand Mothers, Early Tennessee Women” may be useful for someone interested in joining the venerable organization.
“Someone might say, “oh, I remember seeing that name in a family Bible,” and find out there is a connection there,” Walker said.
According to Duck a number of people use what resources the library has to help research their family history. Any donations to add more local historical materials and books to the new Blue Springs History Room will certainly be appreciated.
“We’ve got nothing like this in our current collection and we hope the DAR will continue to help us with our collection,” Duck said.