Multi-Grammy nominee, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Darrell Scott will be joined by renowned Delta blues artist John Long for an upcoming show in Bristol.
The musicians are scheduled for the WBCM Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time live variety show on Thursday, Dec. 8, beginning at 7 p.m, in the performance theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
“It’s an honor to host Darrell Scott and John Long on the show this December,” said Farm and Fun Time host and station Program Director Kris Truelsen, in a news release.
“Darrell Scott is one of Americana’s preeminent songwriters, and Muddy Waters himself was a fan of John Long’s music,” Truelsen said. “We urge everyone to purchase tickets early, this show will sell out quickly.”
A four-time Grammy Award nominee, Scott has been awarded Songwriter of the Year by three different agencies: the National Songwriters Association, NSAI, and ASCAP. Numerous country music stars have recorded his songs, including Garth Brooks, Brad Baisley, Kathy Mattea, The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks), Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.
In addition to his songwriting talent, Scott is also a highly sought-after session musician in Nashville.
“Delta bluesman John Long is a native of St. Louis, but his love of the blues took hold in Chicago,” the news release continues.
Long moved to Denver in the mid-1970s and “soon became known as ‘Colorado’s own Bluesman,’ and has had the opportunity to open for and perform with many popular blues and folk music artists,” the release adds.
“A few of these includes Muddy Waters, John Hammond, B. B. King, Snooky Pryor, John Lee Hooker, the Fabulous Thunderbirds (Stevie Ray and brother Jimmy), Odetta, Big Mama Thornton, George Thorogood, Phoebe Snow, Steve Goodman, John Prine, and Big Walter Horton,” the release continues.
Scott and Long will be joined at the show by the Farm and Fun Time host band, Bill and the Belles, of Johnson City. The band tours internationally and is known for combining a stringband format with their signature harmonies, candid songwriting, and pop sensibilities.
Farm and Fun Time is recorded before a live audience and syndicated for television on Blue Ridge PBS, East Tennessee PBS, and PBS North Carolina.
Tickets to the show are $40 and may be purchased by visiting the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.
Farm and Fun Time may also be accessed in its entirety live through WBCM Radio Bristol’s Facebook page, on the air at 100.1 FM in the Bristol area, online at ListenRadioBristol.org or via the station’s free mobile app.