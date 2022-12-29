The sound of a flintrock rifle — not fireworks — will mark the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1 at David Crockett Birthplace State Park.
The celebratory rifle shot will kick off a planned 1.5-mile, round-trip hike around the park's campus in honor of the new year.
Anyone interested is invited to participate in this special night-time hike, officials say. The upcoming event is being held in conjunction with other First Day Hikes planned for New Year's Day at several state parks across Tennessee.
"The biggest thing I would like to stress to people is to show up 10-15 minutes early, since we will be counting down right before midnight and firing off a blank flintlock round to start the hike," said Park Ranger Chelsea Walters. "This will be loud!"
Walters also advised participants to "wear appropriate clothing for the weather and bring a flashlight or headlamp."
Participants should meet the homestead, which is inside the main park, adjacent to the visitor center, she added.
"There is plenty of parking lot space, and the main gate will be open for people to arrive at 11:30 p.m.," Walters noted. "The hike will likely end around 1 to 1:30 a.m. and is on easy terrain."
There is no charge to participate in the hike, but donations are accepted.
"There are multiple options for donations, but ultimately this is a free program," Walters noted. When registering online for the hike, those who are not donating should click the $0 option in order to give the hike organizers a roster and head count of the participants.
David Crockett Birthplace State Park is located at 1245 Davy Crockett Park Rd., in Limestone.