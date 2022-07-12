Ron Davis, president of Big Spring Master Gardner Association in Greene County, recently received the Outstanding Individual Master Gardener Award, according to a news release.
Davis was honored June 9 at the statewide Tennessee Extension Master Gardener Association conference held in Blountville.
The news release said the following about Davis:
Davis moved to Chuckey from North Carolina with his wife, Amber, in 2014. He has been a member of BSMGA since 2018 and is currently serving his second term as BSMGA president. Davis is dedicated to the organization and is passionate about creating educational opportunities for both BSMGA members and the general public.
Davis is a lifelong learner and learns best by doing. He often presents hands on demonstrations and workshops at the Back to Basics classes held at the Northeast Tennessee Research Center in Greeneville. He is well-respected among peers and serves as a liaison between many facets of the university (research and Extension), the community, and the BSMGA organization.
In addition to his BSMGA responsibilities, he has started his own apple orchard and hopes to focus on and help preserve heirloom/antique apple varieties. In his spare time, he enjoys hiking, fishing, and going on various excursions with his fellow Master Gardeners. His wife, Amber, became a Master Gardener in 2021 and now they enjoy participating in the group together.
Ron has participated and organized many community events and educational opportunities. He can be found answering questions at the Depot Street Farmers Market, distributing plants at the annual plant sale, teaching classes and maintaining the Demo Garden at the NETREC, and going on site visits with program Director Melody Rose to help local farmers and growers.