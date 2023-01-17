CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS Davy Crockett Beekeepers To Meet Jan. 23 Jan 17, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association will meet Monday, Jan. 23 at the Farm Bureau of Greene County, 1431 West Main St., in Greeneville.“Anyone interested in beekeeping is welcome to join us,” officials say in a news release.New beekeepers will have a question-and-answer session, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The group’s regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m.During the second half of the meeting, an educational program on honeybee pests and diseases will be presented by Wendy Brown.“No matter how long you have kept bees this is valuable information,” the release notes.A beekeeper for 15 years, Brown currently runs 20-30 bee colonies. She serves as president of the Washington County Beekeepers Association, and president of the Appalachian Bee Club.She has additionally served as regional vice president of the Tennessee Beekeepers Association, and as the director for the Debusk Honey Show.For more information about the Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association, email DCBAbuzz@yahoo.com . Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wendy Brown Company Entomology Breeding Bee Beekeeper Tennessee Beekeepers Association Colony President Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Belk Reopening Jan. 30 As Outlet Store Motorcyclist Attempting To Evade Police Killed In Crash More Details Released In Fatal Motorcycle Crash Man Struck By Train Suffers Minor Injuries Changes Coming To Greeneville Sun Delivery