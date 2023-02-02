Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club members Roger Carter, and his wife, Kim, are shown attending the Ruritan National Convention last month in Kingsport. Carter was sworn in for a three-year term as a national director during the convention.
Members of the Ruritan National Board of Directors are shown during the organization’s national convention held last month in Kingsport. National directors representing the Davy Crockett district are: Joe Jaynes, of the Baileyton Ruritan Club (second row, far left); Lynn Fillers, of the Camp Creek Ruritan Club (fifth row, far left), and Roger Carter, of the Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club (sixth row, far left.)
Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club members Roger Carter, and his wife, Kim, are shown attending the Ruritan National Convention last month in Kingsport. Carter was sworn in for a three-year term as a national director during the convention.
Photo Special to the Sun
Members of the Ruritan National Board of Directors are shown during the organization’s national convention held last month in Kingsport. National directors representing the Davy Crockett district are: Joe Jaynes, of the Baileyton Ruritan Club (second row, far left); Lynn Fillers, of the Camp Creek Ruritan Club (fifth row, far left), and Roger Carter, of the Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club (sixth row, far left.)
The Ruritan National Convention was held Jan. 19-23 at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center, in Kingsport.
There were 365 Ruritans from across the United States who attended the National Convention and several Davy Crockett District Clubs were represented including: Limestone, Camp Creek, Mt. Pleasant, Telford, Hardins Chapel, Washington College and Baileyton, a news release from the Davy Crocket Ruritan District states.
“The Davy Crockett Ruritan District was well represented at the event,” officials noted in the release.
During the convention, the Davy Crockett district was awarded first place for its newsletter. This is the seventh consecutive year that the district’s newsletter has won first place honors at the national convention, the release notes.
“The newsletter is compiled and printed at Triangle Press in Mohawk,” the release said. “Cindy Wisecarver is the publicity and publication chair for the Davy Crockett District and is responsible for producing the newsletter.”
Several Davy Crockett Ruritan members will be serving on the National Ruritan Board of Directors for 2023.
Joe Jaynes, of the Baileyton Ruritan Club, and Lynn Fillers, of the Camp Creek Ruritan Club, will continue to serve as national directors for 2023.
Roger Carter, of the Mt. Pleasant Ruritan, was elected at the National Convention to serve a three-year term as as national director.
On Friday evening during the convention, the Greeneville High School Band was asked to perform for the Vesper’s Service.