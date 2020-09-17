Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs-up for their own library card.
Throughout the school year, public librarians and library staff will assist parents and caregivers with saving hundreds of dollars on educational resources and services for students. According to information on the ALA website, from free access to STEAM programs/activities, educational apps, in-person and virtual homework help, technology workshops to the expertise of librarians, a library card is one of the most cost effective back to school supplies available.
This September, DC’s Wonder Woman is embarking on a new mission to champion the power of a library card as Library Card Sign-up Month Honorary Chair. A founding member of the Justice League, Wonder Woman is known for strength, compassion and truth. Armed with the Lasso of Truth, Wonder Woman makes a perfect ambassador to support the value of learning and the role libraries play in transforming lives and strengthening communities through education.
For more information about signing up for a library card, contact the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library at 638-5034 or visit the library’s website at ggcpl.org.
Fans can learn more about Wonder Woman at DCcomics.com. Since her introduction in October 1941 in All-Star Comics #8, Wonder Woman has graced comics, video games, headlined her own television show and feature films, and appears in the hit animated series “DC Super Hero Girls” on Cartoon Network and Netflix.