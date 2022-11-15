Deadline Is Thursday To Register For Thanksgiving Meal Outreach Nov 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The deadline is this Thursday, Nov. 17 to register for the Greene County Thanksgiving Meal Outreach.The program will be delivering up to 2,000 meals to local individuals who register.“There is a limit of one meal per each household member and you may only order meals for your own home,” said Doug Cogburn, a leader of the Greene County Thanksgiving Outreach.The meals will be delivered on Thanksgiving Day.“This year will be delivery only,” Cogburn said. There will be “no carry out or pick up orders and no dining room,” he added.Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, meals were available at Cedar Hill Presbyterian Church through this community event, which was founded close to 30 years ago.To request a meal delivery for this year’s outreach, register online at www.thanksgivingoutreach.org or call and leave a message at 423-609-3395. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meal Delivery Commerce Post Law Outreach Thanksgiving Deadline Limit Greene County Doug Cogburn Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Cajun Restaurant Open In Mosheim 3 Juveniles Charged In Connection With Greeneville Homicide Mosheim Police Implement LiDAR Camera System 1 Killed Early Sunday In Chuckey Pike Crash DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect