Dean Raises $370 For Soup Kitchen Jul 13, 2021

Harlow Dean, winner of the Miss Fireworks Pageant, raised $370 on behalf of the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen. Pictured above is Harlow Dean with TMSK Board member and volunteer, Danny Anderson. Photo Special To The Sun