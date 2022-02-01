The Tuesday Bridge Group announced December winners:
Dec. 7 — 1st place Norman Cluley; 2nd place Loraine Cluley; 3rd place Justine Wills
Dec. 14 — 1st place Mary Ann Handy; 2nd place Carol Garren; 3rd place, Angie Clendenon
Dec. 21 — 1st place Alex Brown; 2nd place Mary Ann Handy; 3rd place Justine Wills
Dec. 28 — 1st place Norman Cluley; 2nd place, Justine Wills; and 3rd place Eva McClue
The Tuesday Bridge Group plays every Tuesday 12:15-4 p.m. at the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church (The Cannonball Church).