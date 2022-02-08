The Exchange Club of Greeneville recognized the second “Youth of the Month” for the 2021-2022 school year at its last meeting Jan. 4.
Anna Johnson, daughter of Daniel and Vicky Johnson and a student at Greeneville High School, was recognized for her academic and extracurricular activities. Anna has taken numerous Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment courses during her time at Greeneville High and maintains a 4.0 GPA. She has been a part of the Girls Soccer Team all four years of high school, helping them achieve two state championships, two regional championships, and three district championships. She has also served on the student council since 2018 and is an active participant in the Greene County Youth Council Leadership Program. Anna is still deciding which college she would like to attend, but has her sights set on a career in nursing.
The Exchange Club of Greeneville wishes Anna Johnson the best of luck and looks forward to hearing about her future successes!