Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. will host Dementia A-Z, a free community educational event in Greeneville on Tuesday, July 27. The event, which is co-sponosred by Caris Healthcare and Brookdale Senior Living of Greeneville, will take place at Eastside Baptist Church, 195 Serral Drive from 2-3:30 p.m.
During past Alzheimer’s Tennessee Classes, participants have packed the room seeking answers and support along the journey of caring for someone diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia, a release says. Many seem visibly relieved once they learn they are not alone when facing some of the biggest challenges in care.
“This disease is about so much more than forgetting things,” said Tracey Kendall-Wilson, Northeast Tennessee Regional Director of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, in a release. “There are many types of dementia a person may be experiencing and approach can be different based upon the specific type. Challenges we may not be aware of may be made a bit easier through education and planning. My grandmother had ‘senility,’ what we now know to be Alzheimer’s disease. Having that experience made me realize situations will not always be perfect and no one can plan 100% for what may possibly coming down the road, however, education and support are key.”
Attendees will learn about the most common types of dementia and how they differ, some tips that can be used during challenging situations, how to mange stress as a care partner, and most importantly, they are not alone on this journey.
RSVP is requested due to distancing guidelines by July 23. For more information or to RSVP, call Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. at 423-330-4532.