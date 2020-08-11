Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Greeneville Real Estate and Auction Team announce the Derby Day of Greeneville has been canceled due to COVID-19. Derby Day, to be held in conjunction with the Kentucky Derby, was to be held on Sept. 5.
The event was to be held the annual day of Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May, but this year due to the pandemic it was rescheduled for Sept. 5, Labor Day, of 2020, at 3:p.m., for the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby. Kentucky Derby will be held in front of a limited number of spectators at Churchill Kentucky Derby, Louisville, this year.
The local event has, since the beginning of Derby Day in Greeneville, been a fundraiser for Feed the Children of Greeneville and Greene County. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee has provided the food services for this summer feeding event. This year, Greeneville Real Estate and Auction Team sponsored Derby Day which was to have been held at Link Hill Country Club.
The local Derby Day event is a great celebration with red roses in silver vases, big hats, Derby Day dress, betting on the horses, and all the festivities that go with a Kentucky derby are present, including complimentary food, Mint Julep and other drinks.
Betty Weemes, a board member of Second Harvest Food Bank, said in a release that food distribution for this summer’s Feed the Children of Greeneville and Greene County has been carried-out with help from generous donors to Second Harvest. Weemes and Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest, ask for contributions to this program to “Feed the Children of Greeneville and Greene County” for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Donations can be sent to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, P. O. Box 3327, Johnson City, TN 37602-3327.
Feeding the Children of Greeneville and Greene County is a program designed to provide for food insecure children during the summer and holiday breaks, when little or no food may be available in their household, and this is especially true now during the pandemic.