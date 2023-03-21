Derby Day will return this spring to Greeneville.
The fundraising event, which coincides with the running of the Kentucky Derby, is being planned for Saturday, May 6, beginning at 4 p.m., on the terrace of the General Morgan Inn and Conference Center, 111 N. Main St., in downtown Greeneville.
Tickets to the event are $125 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. To purchase tickets, become an event sponsor, or for more information, email Specialevents@netfoodbank.org.
This fundraiser “provides attendees with the authentic feel of the derby right here in Northeast Tennessee,” event organizers say in a news release.
“Attendees are encouraged to wear traditional Kentucky Derby Day attire, such as elaborate hats, colorful dresses, seersucker suits, and bow ties, just as if they were going to the actual Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville,” the release adds.
“We are thrilled for the return of Derby Day,” says Betty Weemes, Derby Day Planning Committee chair and board member of Second Harvest Food Bank of NETN. “This well-loved and well-attended event was last held in May 2019 before COVID,” Weemes notes in the release.
“After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, I am honored to share that our return to Derby Day will be held in memory of Cecil L. Easterly,” Weemes continues. “Cecil was a well-known philanthropist and former Laughlin Health Care Foundation board member. Laughlin sponsored Derby Day for many years. Cecil enjoyed volunteering for and attending this special event that helps feed the children of Greeneville and Greene County. Please help honor Cecil and come join us for Derby Day 2023!”
The evening event will feature music by David Price and his band, contests for the best hat, best-dressed man and woman, and best-dressed couple.
“The fun will continue through the evening with Derby-themed games hosted by a live emcee, the popular Bill Brown. Heavy hors d’oeuvres are included, as well as one complimentary drink. Choose a mint julep, beer, or wine to enjoy before the race,” the release says.
“If you can’t attend the Kentucky Derby in person, this social event is the next best thing to being at the track,” says Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of NETN. “Derby Day helps to provide food to the children in our region that need it most. That automatically makes everyone attending this event part of the winners’ circle.”
According to Feeding America, one in five Greene County children is considered food insecure, meaning they don’t always know where or when to get their next meal. These children depend on their school to obtain meals and snacks, but when school is closed during summer and holiday breaks, the food has to come from elsewhere.
Funds raised from Derby Day will help ensure that “no child goes hungry in Northeast Tennessee,” officials note.
The mission of Second Harvest Food Bank of NETN is “to feed the hungry in Northeast Tennessee by securing and distributing food and engaging our community in the fight to end hunger,” the release adds. The Food Bank provides services in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington Counties. For more information, visit netfoodbank.org.