Tuesday, April 14, in currently appropriate social distance style, INDIVISIBLE Greene County TN presented Lacie DeVotie, a South Greene high school student, with a $500 continuing education scholarship. Lacie plans to pursue study in graphic design at the University of Tennessee this coming fall.
Numerous applications were received and carefully reviewed for consistency with IGCTN’s mission and vision. In a recent news release, IGCTN scholarship committee chairperson, Gigi Gillen said, “Our scholarship committee was impressed with the thoughtful responses and determination of all students who applied.”
INDIVISIBLE Greene County TN is a non-partisan group of Greene County citizens from across the political spectrum. A spokesperson for the organization stated, “We are concerned about the future of our country, and through the promotion of progressive policies, strive to make Greene County even better.”
For additional information about IGCTN, visit www.igctn.org.