The historic Dickson-Williams Mansion will reopen for public tours beginning this Wednesday, March 1. Starting Wednesday, March 1, the historic Dickson-Williams Mansion in downtown Greeneville will once again be open for public tours."Discover the treasures of the mansion: decorative arts, antiques and a whole lot of history," event organizers say in a news release.The 90-minute tours of the home are organized by Main Street: Greeneville and conducted by trained professional interpreters."Walk across the threshold of the mansion and step into the storied past filled with exquisite antique furnishings, immortal American heroes, and an intriguing history," the release adds.Among the stops on the tour, visitors can see the bedroom where, in September, 1884, Confederate Gen. John Hunt Morgan spent his last night before he was killed outside the home by Union soldiers."The house is gloriously restored, with original furniture, many from Greene County, and other 1850s-period artifacts," the release adds.The tour of the Dickson-Williams Mansion "brings alive its incredible story from the time of the town's founding through the Civil War," officials add in the news release.Tours are conducted daily beginning at 1 p.m. All tours leave from the lobby of the General Morgan Inn, 111 North Main St., in downtown Greeneville.Tickets are available for purchase at the hotel front desk. The cost is $10 adults, $5 students ages 6-18, and free for children 5 and under.To schedule group tours for more than 12 people or for a "Tailor Made Tour" call the Main Street: Greeneville office at 423-639-7102.