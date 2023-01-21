Plans are being finalized for the upcoming Youth Builders’ Trivia Night set for Feb. 25 at Link Hills Country Club.
The event is fundraiser for the organization, which supports a host of local youth-related programs.
Youth Builders members Cindy Fisher and Jo Knabel recently met to research and edit questions for the upcoming Trivia Night event.
“It promises to be one of the most enjoyable events of the season,” organizers say in a club news release. “Registration and a delicious Link Hills finger food buffet will begin at 6 p.m., with the Trivia competition beginning at 7 p.m.
“In addition to the exciting competition, there will be a new Mardi Gras Pull Game, offering chances to win extraordinary prizes,” the release adds.
Those supporting the event are not only in store for an evening of fun, but will know that they have supported Youth Builders’ many local youth-related programs that include scholarships to local City and County high school seniors, the Kidprint-ID program, Greeneville Head Start and Pre-K class visits, activities with residents of Holston Home Bewley Center, several programs through the Greene County Health Department, and support of the Boys & Girls Club.
Youth Builders also organize the annual Volunteer Spirit Awards, and volunteer at the Annual Library Book Sale, as well as a number of activities at the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum.
Anyone interested in taking part in the Trivia Night fun is invited.
“Register early, as a number of tables have already been reserved and will be limited to space available,” the release states. “Team Table registration for eight is $600, which includes participation in the Trivia game, the buffet, door prizes, and a coveted trophy Individual tickets are $75 each for anyone who would like to be assigned to a team.”
Sponsorships for the event are still available, organizers add.
Support from local businesses and individuals currently include: Forward Air, Towne Square Partnership, Anonymous, Andrew Johnson Bank, Bullington Dentistry, Central Drug, Community Drug, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greeneville Oil, Heritage Bank, Idell Construction, Jeffers Mortuary, Dr. and Mrs. David Jones, John and Helena Jones, Landair, Leonard & Associates, Parrish Properties, Property Experts, Rodefer Moss CPA’S, Smile Solutions, Summers Taylor, Unity Urology, C & C Millwright, Greeneville Dental Associates, Greeneville Federal Bank, Reliable Title Company and David Ellis, CPA.
To reserve a table or provide a sponsorship, please contact Cindy Fisher at 423-329-5434 or Brenda Dickmann at 423-823-2622.