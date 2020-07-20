According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some medical conditions can put people at an elevated risk for certain infections. Heart disease, diabetes mellitus type 1 or 2, chronic lung disease, including COPD, and kidney failure are among the conditions that can increase a person’s risk for certain infections.
The CDC notes the importance of recognizing this potential connection, as such a recognition can help people understand the role vaccines can play in promoting their overall health.
It’s also vital that men and women realize the connection between their lifestyle choices and their risk for certain infections. For example, excessive consumption of alcohol and smoking are two controllable risk factors that can elevate a person’s risk for infection.
Learn more about vaccinations and your risk for certain infections by visiting www.cdc.gov.