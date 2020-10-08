This month’s History Happy Hour will feature a presentation and discussion about Appalachian Author Mildred Haun by Kelsey Solomon on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m.
Mildred Haun was an Appalachian writer and editor whose work included “The Hawk’s Done Gone,” a collection of fiction published in 1940.
Solomon is an English professor at Walters State Community College and the chair of the Mildred Haun Conference. The conference is an annual meeting that spotlights themes and research in the field of Appalachian studies that is held at Walters State.
The program will be offered through the Zoom platform and will also be streamed live on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page. Go to the Chester Inn Museum Facebook page for the link to the meeting room and for the password to login. The program will begin online at 6:30 p.m. and participants can join the Zoom meeting or stream live on Facebook at that time. Participants who use Zoom are encouraged to keep their microphones muted and relay any questions during the presentation to the chat. The program is free and open to the public.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information on the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum, History Happy Hour, or the Heritage Alliance please call our office at 423.753.9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at 423.753.4580. You can also contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org.
Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online www.heritageall.org. Be sure to follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events at the Chester Inn and other Heritage Alliance programs.