“Dispatches,” an occasional series, explores the crossroads between journalism and life through the eyes of journalists across the United States. Sophia Eppolito is a corps member for the Associated Press/ Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a national service program from The GroundTruth Project that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Eppolito on Twitter at http: //twitter.com/SophiaEppolito