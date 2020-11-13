Even as the second wave of COVID-19 rolls its way across the globe, an annual festival inspires hope in the future. Saturday, Nov. 14, marks the beginning of the popular South Asian holiday known as Diwali or The Festival of Lights. Celebrated as both a religious and cultural festival, it is one of the most important holidays celebrated in South Asia, where it originated, and is gaining recognition the world over.
The significance of the festival can vary among religious communities but the overarching themes are universal: The triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.
Rushmie Bakshi and her family celebrate Diwali at their Greeneville home and will be sharing the light, love and hope it inspires with the Greene County community at a special event scheduled for early December at Rural Resources.
Bakshi said for her family, the emphasis is as much on the cultural significance as the religious aspects. The five day celebration, marked by lighting lamps and spending time with loved ones, begins with special preparations.
“Traditionally, families deep clean the whole house, cook lots of food, and wear new clothes that day,” Bakshi said. “Then there are traditions that can vary. Since Diwali is the beginning of the new year, and businesses start their fiscal year, there’s an emphasis on wealth and prosperity.
“We like to take the opportunity to share the holiday with our American friends, and have had different friends join us over the years.”
Bakshi said filling and surrounding their home with light during the festival is one of her family’s most cherished traditions.
“Lighting the lamps is huge for us!” she said. “In India, these are tiny clay oil lamps, but we use candles. We line the pathway to our front door with hundreds of tea lights. Since this day marks the end of Lord Rama’s exile, and is always on a new moon, we light the lamps to guide his way home.
“The lamps also symbolize the triumph of light, or good, over darkness, or evil, so we don’t blow them out, just let them burn or blow out naturally. I also leave the porch light on overnight. Since it’s a celebration, fireworks are a big deal that night!”
As with most celebrations, the sharing of food plays an important part in Diwali.
“Sweets are huge, and prashad, or communion, is essential!” Bakshi said. “Traditionally this is a pudding made of cream of wheat, or whole wheat flour but any sweet will do, as long as it’s not been tasted by anyone before prayers.”
Bakshi said many Americans have heard the basic story of Lord Rama, his wife Sita and how he defeats the Demon Ravena — an important foundation of Diwali in Hindu communities — because it is mentioned in the book “The Little Princess.”
To learn more about Diwali, visit diwalifestival.org
To enjoy a little sweetness of the Festival of Lights at home, try the recipe below from Bakshi for prashad.
Sooji ka Halva
(Prashad)
1 cup cream of wheat
3/4 cup shortening or ghee
2 cardamom pods, crushed
4 cups water
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup raisins (optional)
Fry the cream of wheat and cardamom in the shortening over medium heat, stirring frequently, until dark tan in color.
Carefully add the water, sugar and raisins. The mixture will splash so guard against getting burned.
Bring the pudding back to a boil, stirring constantly. The pudding will absorb all of the water.
It’s done when it releases from the sides of the pot, and the oil starts to separate from the mass.
Pull out the cardamon, if you can find it, transfer to a bowl and let cool for 30 minutes. Serve warm.