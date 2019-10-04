DSC_4344.JPG

From left, John Long, 4-year-old Emmalee Long and Doak House Museum volunteer Samuel Bowen make corn husk dolls at Doak House Museum in September during a fundraiser. The museum will be open for tours Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in conjunction with the Greeneville Farmers Market, held on the museum grounds, which will host its Country Christmas Craft Fair at the same time. For more information about museum events, search Facebook for “Doak House Museum.”

 Sun Photo By Nelson Morais