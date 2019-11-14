Veterans Park Donation

The Watauga Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution recently made a donation toward a new marker in Veterans Memorial Park. The $500 donation will be used toward a marker honoring the 262 Revolutionary War veterans from Greene County. From left are Charles Fisher, vice president of the Watauga Sons of the American Revolution; Tim Massey, president of the organization; Grady Barfield, chairman of the Veterans Memorial Park Committee; and Myron Cannon, a member of the park committee and SAR.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes