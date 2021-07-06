Donation Helps Elderly Home Owners

Andrew Johnson Bank donated $500 to Habitat For Humanity for repairs, clean-up, building handicap accessible ramps and other work, to four houses in the community owned by elderly residents. The donation purchased supplies that were used by 60 USS Greeneville sailors who volunteered their time to complete the work Saturday.
“We are happy to help and be a part of the USS Greeneville/Habitat for Humanity event where our donation will be used to help purchase lumber to build handicap accessible ramps!” said Caleb Julian of Anderew Johnson Bank.
“We’re honored to be working with them but I think what is important is that the sailors asked for this because they want o give back to our community. I think that is very special,” said Greene County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Vicki Culbertson.