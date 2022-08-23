Donations are now being accepted for a silent auction to benefit ALPS Adult Day Services.
The fundraiser, which is being called “Fallin’ For Christmas,” will be held Sept. 12-17.
“We are currently looking for donations of both fall and Christmas décor items, such as wreaths, wall hanging, table center pieces and other holiday items,” event organizers say in a news release.
“Businesses and individuals that donate will be highlighted on our auction site with their item and on our social media channels,” the release notes. “Items must be submitted by Sept. 9.”
For more information about the fundraiser or how to donate items, call Lori Brown at 423-525-5773. Brown serves as the family services and fundraising director for the ALPS Adult Day Services’ Greeneville Center.
The silent auction will open online on Monday, Sept. 12 and contintue through Saturday, Sept. 17, at noon, the release says.
On Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, the public is invited to view the auction items in person at the Gateway Ford-Nissan Greeneville. The automobile dealership is located at 1055 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy. Staff will be available at that time to help individuals place in-person bids for items.
“All proceeds from this event will help in off-setting our cost at our Greeneville center, so that we may provide our services on a sliding scale to those who do not have insurance or VA benefits,” ALPS officials say in the release.
The Greeneville facility is located at 431 E. Bernard Ave. Hours are Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., according to the facility’s website alpsadultdayservices.org.
“We strive to provide the best therapeutic quality care to adults who are not able to be alone during the day and to provide support and relief to their families and caregivers,” officials add in the release. “The Greeneville Center serves families in Greene, Washington, Unicoi, Sullivan and Hawkins counties.”
To schedule a tour of the facility or to receive more information about ALPS Adult Day Services, call 423-525-5773 or email alpsfamilygc@musfiber.com.