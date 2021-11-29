The possibility of extremely cold weather in winter months ahead is real, bringing with it the danger of frostbite or freezing if you are outside for an extended period.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advice on how to lessen your danger in such situations and also how to tell if things are growing dangerous.
At the first sign of redness, blueness, or whiteness, Avoid smoking, which can affect your circulation and increase your risk of frostbite. or if you experience pain in your skin, get out of the cold and warm up.
Whenever the temperature drops below normal and the wind speed increases, heat can leave the body more rapidly, the CDC explains.
“Prolonged exposure to cold will eventually use up your body’s stored energy. The result is hypothermia, or abnormally low body temperature,” the CDC says.
“Body temperature that is too low affects the brain, making the victim unable to think clearly or move well. This makes hypothermia particularly dangerous because a person may not know it’s happening and won’t be able to do anything about it,” the CDC says.
Here are recommend safety steps:
• Wear suitable clothing in cold temperatures and protect exposed areas. In extreme cold, wear mittens (not gloves); wind-proof, water-resistant, many-layered clothing; two pairs of socks (cotton next to skin, then wool); and a hat or scarf that covers the ears.
• Spend time inside periodically to warm up.
• Avoid drinking alcohol before or during exposure to cold weather since alcohol may prevent you from realizing that your body is becoming too cold.
• Avoid smoking, which can affect your circulation and increase your risk of frostbite.
REMEMBER YOUR PETS
When it’s cold outside, don’t forget about your pets. If you can’t bring your pet indoors, the University of Tennessee’s College of Veterinary Medicine, says to make sure they have adequate shelter to shield them from wind, moisture and cold.
“They need some kind of shelter like a dog house or some type of enclosed area so their body temperature can warm the area,” the UTCVM advises in a news release.
Deeply bedded straw is a good insulator to help keep your pet warm. Also, keep their bed off the ground and make sure they can get into and out of their housing easily.
Do not use a heat lamp or other type of home heater for a pet’s shelter because of the risk of fire.
Outside pets have more energy requirements in cold weather, so they may need additional food, she said. Also, it’s important to keep a supply of fresh water available to your pet and make sure the water doesn’t become frozen.
“Some animals will seek warmth in a vehicle’s engine. so it is advisable to bang on the hood or honk the horn before starting your vehicle.