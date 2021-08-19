“Don’t Quill The Messenger,” an award-winning podcast series produced by Dragon Wagon Radio and sponsored by the Shakespeare Oxford Fellowship has surpassed 66 separate episodes and now maintains regular listeners in 46 different countries and territories, a release.
In May, the popular series exploring the works of Shakespeare was honored by the 27th annual Communicator Awards with an Award of Excellence as a documentary series. “Don’t Quill The Messenger” was one of only three series to be awarded the prestigious honor in the documentary category.
“Acknowledgement of any kind is a tremendous honor for our entire team,” said Steven Sabel, host and associate producer of the series, in the release.
“The staying power and growing popularity of the series all over the world is a testament to our subject matter and the intriguing guests we welcome to the series on a regular basis,” Sabel said.
Now more than half-way through its third season, “Don’t Quill The Messenger” explores research into the literary mystery of the centuries-old Shakespeare Authorship Question. Guests who appear on the fortnightly podcast include researchers, authors, and scholars who have devoted focus to solving the mystery.
“It’s the greatest literary mystery of all time, and I continue to find myself impressed with the research and findings of my guests every two weeks,” Sabel said.
The ever-growing following of fellow sleuths, whom Sabel calls “Quillers,” regularly contact the show’s producers with suggestions for future episodes based on their own inquiries inspired by the series.
“Members of the Quiller Nation have deeply inquiring minds, which is why we consistently encourage listeners to follow their own journey to the truth” said Sabel, who ends every episode with the tagline: “Keep asking questions!”
Recent episodes include a conversation with an international listener recorded in the Turks and Caicos Islands, an exploration with a religious studies teacher into religious comparisons with bardolatry, and looking at potential Shakespeare allusions found in the work of contemporary Irish playwright Brian Friel.
Sabel, an award-winning theatrical producer and director, explores Shakespeare as both writer and stage director in the most recent episode released last week.
“There is so much evidence that the author of the plays had a keen understanding of the importance of informed and properly rehearsed theatrical performance. You can find specific direction to the players on how to deliver the lines in every word of text,” Sabel said.
“Don’t Quill The Messenger” is one of more than a dozen podcast series on the artist-owned independent Dragon Wagon Radio podcast network. Episodes of “Don’t Quill The Messenger” are available at all podcast provider sites. For additional information, visit www.dontquillthepodcast.com.