In the spirit of the holiday season, Main Street: Greeneville, Inc. is encouraging all commercial properties to decorate their business properties and help make downtown Greeneville festive and bright.
Main Street is once again hosting a holiday wreath-decorating contest for all commercial businesses within the 18 blocks of the Main Street district. The district runs from Main Street to Tusculum Boulevard and from McKee and Loretta streets to Academy Street.
This year’s contest is being sponsored by Greeneville Federal Bank.
“There is no overall theme, decorate your commercial property the way it best suits you,” a news release states. “Hang one high, hang one low it does not matter simply join in the fun and participate.
“The front entry door is the desired placement however a back door works, or the window is fine, too,” the release continues. “Just indicate the location when registering to participate. Consider expanding your décor beyond the contest to include lights, greenery along with other seasonal decorations that offer to brighten up the night.
“Let’s do this Greeneville/Greene County and make this a year to remember,” the release adds.
To register for the contest, email director@mainstreetgreeneville.org and put “Holiday Door Decor Contest” in the subject line.
In the body of the email make sure to include the name and street address of the participating business, where at the business the entry is located, email address, contact person and phone number.
The deadline to enter is Tuesday, Nov. 22, by noon.
Entries may go up immediately after registration but should be in place no later than 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, so they may be viewed and enjoyed during Shop Small Saturday.
All eligible entries will be judged by an independent party with prizes being awarded to first, second and third places. Winning entries will be announced and recognized with signage Dec. 2. In addition to bragging rights the winning entries will have donations made in their name to the Food Bank and the Coal Fund.
Anne Laposky, board member for Main Street: Greeneville stated, “My hope, for the third year, is that many more of the businesses will get on board and help to make our community shine bright and evoke the spirit of the holiday season that I know we all share. Even if you don’t plan to enter, please consider really going all out this year with lights, decorations, etc. as we navigate the challenges of our multiple downtown improvement projects.”
For additional information, contact the Main Street office at 423-639-7102.