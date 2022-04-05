Main Street: Greeneville has resumed walking tours of historic downtown Greeneville.
“Tennessee’s second oldest town is brought to life as you stroll down the same streets that Andrew Johnson did when he returned from the White House in 1869,” the organization said in a news release. “The 90-minute ’A Walk with the President’ guided tour, available through Main Street Greeneville Tours, will take you back in time. Experience the architectural treasures of our historic churches and homes while walking the same streets as notable American heroes. A stop at Old Harmony Cemetery will bring alive such stories as the great cholera epidemic of 1873. Great photo opportunities are available during the stop at Tennessee’s oldest Goal (jail).”
Now in its 18th year, the walking tour along with its sister tour of the Dickson-Williams Mansion, which is offered daily at 1 p.m., is conducted by professional guides ready to share their knowledge of the historic community, according to the news release.
Tickets may be purchased at the General Morgan Inn where tours begin daily Monday through Saturday, April through October, at 9:30 a.m. For groups over 12 people, call Main Street Tours at 423-787-0500 at least 24 hours in advance.