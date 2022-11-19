Following a delightful time of socializing and enjoying lovely background music provided by pianist Ann Williams, President Jo Christensen called the Nov. 8 meeting of the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club to order.
The clubhouse was beautifully decorated with blue and white pumpkins and candles by Decorating Committee Chair Pat Bradford and members Carolyn Alexander, Doris Allen, and Pat Holt, who provided many of the colorful seasonal items used in decorating.
The group recited the Pledge of Allegiance then sang “America the Beautiful.”
In member up-dates, sadness was expressed at the passing of honorary member Cecil Easterly, while happiness was expressed for honorary member Elizabeth Bible, who recently celebrated her 101st birthday.
Officer reports were given by Recording Secretary Libby Hodges, Treasurer Brenda Collinson, and Corresponding Secretary Ann Showalter, who noted recent changes in membership status.
Committee and department updates were provided by House Chair Judy Kennon, who thanked Chris Thorpe for the beautiful begonias in the front porch planters and reported that rentals on the Clubhouse were doing well; and Fundraising Chair Linda Kelley, who stated that she was pleased with the current fundraising efforts and expressed appreciation to all of those who had sold Tour of Homes tickets as well as those who had made anonymous donations. She also recognized Ann Williams and Angie Clendenon, who have been assisting her with the fundraising project.
Barbara Briggs-Jones passed a basket for donations to buy candy to distribute to the residents at the veterans’ hospital in Johnson City at Christmas. She encouraged members to be generous in their giving, thus showing appreciation to the veterans for their dedicated service to the country.
President Christensen thanked Carole Garren for donating enough blue china plates to supply all the place settings needed for the club luncheons and announced that the Youth Builders Association plans to give the club one hundred water goblets which they no longer need. She stated that metal railings will soon be added to the new handicap ramp and thanked Judy and Loren Plucker for procuring NPAC tickets for the monthly door prize drawing.
Conservation Department Chair Chris Thorpe introduced her husband Dr. Bob Thorpe as guest speaker.
In addition to operating a veterinary practice in Greeneville for four decades, Dr. Thorpe has always been very active in numerous community organizations, often filling leadership roles in these groups. He demonstrates a strong interest in animals and plants and generously donated the nandinas currently in the clubhouse planters. His expertise in rose gardening has been widely recognized as he and Chris have received national awards at the American Rose Society National Rose Show.
Working with Joel Houser to rescue a beehive from a tree at his veterinary office ignited Dr. Thorpe’s interest in beekeeping after his retirement. He and his wife Chris studied beekeeping at Cornell University and currently have two beehives which produce honey. He said that there are over 20,000 varieties of bees in North America, but that wasps, hornets, yellow jackets, and other stinging insects are not bees because they are not fuzzy and do not make honey. Bees pollinate plants as they gather nectar to make honey.
Dr. Thorpe discussed the lives, social order, and different jobs of bees and the equipment used to work with them. He explained that bees are not only being killed by spraying but also by the spread of viruses, parasites, and toxins when they are transported to other agricultural areas to help with pollinating their plants.
In addition to showing an actual beehive and a collection of beekeeping tools then explaining their use, Dr. Thorpe made several books on bees and beekeeping available to members who wanted to learn more. Recommended titles included: “The Backyard Beekeeper: An Absolute Beginner’s Guide to Keeping Bees in Your Yard and Garden” by Kim Flottum and “The Bees in Your Backyard: A Guide to North American Bees” by Joseph Wilson and Olivia Messinger Carril.
Chaplain Leslie Vaughan gave a devotional expounding the need for gratitude for the goodness shown to us by God, others, and family. She ended with a verse from 1st Thessalonians and prayer.
E-Mailing and Reservations Chair Ann Showalter noted the number of attendees gathered for the delicious traditional Thanksgiving meal. President Christensen expressed appreciation to the Luncheon Committee: Julia Pensinger, chair, and Elaine Bredenberg, Lynda Edwards, Kay Brown, and Elizabeth Wilson for serving the catered meal.
Linda Kelly won the door prize drawing of two tickets to the Gatlin Brothers performance at Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
———
Article submitted by Andrew Johnson Women’s Club