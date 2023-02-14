Dr. Daryl Carter, a professor of history and Black American studies at East Tennessee State University, will be the guest speaker at the Feb. 21 meeting of the Greene County Democratic Party.
His talk will focus on American voting rights and the U.S. Supreme Court.
The public is invited to attend. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Casa Guerrero Restaurant, 915 W. Main St., in Greeneville.
Carter serves as the associate dean of equity and inclusion in East Tennessee State University’s College of Arts and Sciences. He additionally serves as a history professor within the ETSU Department of History and as director of Black American Studies.
Carter joined the university faculty in 2008. He received a B.S. in political science in 2004 and an M.A. in history in 2006 from ETSU, and his Ph.D. in history from the University of Memphis in 2011.
His area of expertise is 20th and 21st century American political history, including the intersections of race, class and gender and how they impact American political history. His scholarship is diverse and wide-ranging. He is the author of “Brother Bill: President Clinton and the Politics of Race and Class,” which was published by the University of Arkansas Press in 2016.
Carter also serves on the Tennessee Historical Society board of directors, and as chair of the board of Humanities Tennessee, of which he has been a member since 2014.
His upcoming talk in Greeneville is being hosted by the Greene County Democratic Women in cooperation with the Greene County Democratic Party.