Drum up some fun and help David Crockett Birthplace State Park continue its programs and park improvement projects.
The public is invited to join in a drum circle facilitated by Lorelei Goff, founder of Rhythm Element, at the park amphitheater on Sept. 22, from 5-6:30 p.m.
All ticket sales and donations go directly to support programs and projects in the park, a news release states.
Drumming has been part of the culture of European settlers, Native Americans and other world-wide cultures since prehistoric times. Today, it remains a vital part of our music, celebrations and ceremonies.
The modern resurgence in hand drumming on percussive folk instruments brings these long-respected traditions into our present day for fun, community and a variety of health benefits, through informal gatherings to drum as a group in a circle.
Join the circle to benefit the park and learn a brief history and how-to of hand drumming and how to participate in a modern drum circle. Experience the feeling of getting into a groove and being part of a community drum circle as we play rhythm games and explore the sounds of a variety of drums and percussive instruments.
No musical experience is necessary. Drums and other instruments will be provided. Participants may bring their own hand drums (bongo, djembe, darbuka, cajon, frame drum, tambourine, etc.).