Durham-Hensley Holding Grandparents Day Parade Sep 11, 2020 Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation invites the public to take part in a Grandparents' Day parade on Sunday. To register for the event, call Joyce or Brenda at 423-257-6761.