If you know Erin Hensley Schultz, you know she’s a talker.
After all, the actor, storyteller, standup comedian and singer from Chuckey is — when you think about it — a professional talker.
But her latest performance is in a play where words are scarce. Called “Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, ” the production is set in a futuristic world that limits just how many words its citizens can speak a day.
“This play has made me realize I would never survive under a law that limits me to 140 words a day,” Erin said laughing. “I talk so, so much. I talk more than that before I have my first cup of coffee in the morning.”
The dystopian drama opens Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the Behan Arena Theatre, located on the lower level of Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center at Tusculum University. Additional show dates are Sept. 24, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.
Erin plays Bernadette, an ambitious attorney, while her real-life husband, Steve Schultz, is cast as Oliver, a laid-back musician. The fast-paced play, lasting about one hour, focuses on a new “hush law” that forces them to say more with less.
Erin and Steve co-star in this contemplative show that only features two actors. “Having only two people in the play does mean that each of us has a heavier workload than we would if it was a larger cast,” she said. “This play is performed without an intermission, and neither of us ever leaves the stage. The play takes place over the course of several months, and shows us glimpses of this couple from the first time they meet, before the word-limit law is in place, up until after they have been living under the word limit for a while.”
The production’s themes are powerful, she said. “At first glance, this play imagines a world in which the government has limited the number of words each citizen can speak each day,” Erin said. “However, the play is more about the way this couple navigates their relationship while learning to live under those limitations. It’s about the way people communicate, the methods we rely upon to present ourselves to the world, and the way we take instant and easy communication — and sometimes each other — for granted.”
The show’s title is a reference to a moment when the character Bernadette has surplus words at the end of the day because Oliver has abandoned her at a party. “She decides to use up her words in an absurd, but still poignant, way,” Steve explained. “For me, the play is absolutely about how we take communication for granted in relationships, and about what happens when we are forced to boil down our feelings into short phrases. It’s also a great chance to be reminded that we use up so much of our day convincing other people that we are good or important, and then we come home with nothing left to give the people who make your life worth living, and who truly make you feel good and important. We all have a limited amount of energy to give out, and this play is about how we choose to ration that out.”
Wayne Thomas, the play’s director, who is also dean of the university’s College of Civic and Liberal Arts, described the show as “thought provoking” and perfect for the “remarkable talents of Steve and Erin.”
Wayne, who is also executive director of Tusculum Arts, added: “This play will have an enjoyable, fast-paced feel and plenty of humor while still offering a serious theme well worth consideration.”
Written by Sam Steiner, the production contemplates what people say and how they say it, Wayne said. “This production also touches on activism, eye contact, and what people can hear in silence.”
“Lemons…” premiered in 2015 at Warwick Arts Centre and won prizes at the National Student Drama Festival, both in Great Britain. The show also appeared in other locations abroad including the Latitude Festival, the Edinburg Festival Fringe and Camden People’s Theatre.
Erin said she thinks the play is an important one in regard to communication and relationships. “It’s something very new and different for Tusculum, and I’m honored, honestly, that Wayne trusts us with such a difficult script,” she said. “Working with him has been such a learning experience, a master class, really, and I feel like I’ve really grown as an actor during this process. I don’t think Wayne would mind me saying that he is very analytical, and he has approached this script with the thoughtfulness and care that it needed, and really made Steve and me do the same.”
Erin said she hopes audiences will come with open minds, prepared to examine some of their notions — not just about relationships, government or communication, but the structure of theater and playwriting itself.
“This play is non-linear, and the scenes jump back and forth in time,” she said. “It’s a little surreal, and the audience is practically on the stage with us the entire time in our living room. They will see the progression of this couple’s relationship, their ups and downs, juxtaposed against each other in ways that are, at times, completely heartbreaking, and at others, hilarious.”
Steve said he hopes the play will leave theatergoers craving more provocative works. “I love comedies, and I love musicals and murder mysteries,” he said. “But, plays like ‘Lemons…’ can spawn conversations that last months, if not years. They can put you in the shoes of people you never would have met otherwise. Playwrights over the last 60 years have been some of the greatest philosophers, preachers, educators and storytellers in history, and I hope to get the chance to tell all of those stories.”
Working on such a challenging script has translated into numerous hours of rehearsals for the couple. “We probably spend about 10 hours a week at the theater but luckily, because we live together, we can run lines at home together all the time,” Erin said. “It has been a labor-intensive process.”
The non-linear nature of this play has also made her realize something about herself as an actor. “Something I’ve learned during this process is how much I’ve been relying on a timeline to memorize my lines,” Erin said. “For the last 25 years or so, I’ve always been able to at least find my place if I drop a line or get lost by thinking, ‘OK, what just happened, and what happens next in the story?’ With this show, I can’t do that!”
Although demanding, both Erin and Steve agree that working on “Lemons…” together has been a fun experience.
“We have been married for 15 years, and we met while doing a play together,” she said. “All our big moments as a couple have happened while we were in plays together: our first date was at a cast party; he proposed to me onstage after I took my bow in a play we did together; we got married while rehearsing a play; learned we were pregnant with our first and second children while we were in plays; most anniversaries have been celebrated with a picnic in the car after a rehearsal; and we have worked and collaborated together on dozens of productions over the years. We have been performing together in scripted shows and improv shows, as well as teaching theater camps and workshops together, for so long that there is complete trust when I’m onstage with him.”
Steve described acting on stage with Erin as “one of the greatest joys of my life.”
He added: “We obviously have a great deal of trust in each other, and we can lean on each other, and when you have that foundation, you can build entire worlds on stage for the audience to fall into. Normally, a play that jumps around in time with only two actors would be intimidating for an actor but, in this case, it’s been an incredibly fun challenge.”
Any downside? “The challenge is that there are a few moments in the play where this couple we are playing fights, and they say some genuinely hurtful things to each other,” Erin said. “So after every rehearsal, before we go home, we have to take a moment to connect and remind each other, ‘Hey, that wasn’t us, those feelings weren’t real, and I would never speak to you that way.’ With this show, it’s really important to leave that couple at the theater.”
MEET THE SCHULTZES
A Greeneville native, Erin worked as an actor in upstate South Carolina for several years before moving back to this area in 2013. She is the costume director at Tusculum Arts Outreach at Tusculum University as well as a storyteller, standup comedian and singer.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Steve graduated from the University of Richmond, worked in theater and radio in Virginia, then worked as an actor and taught children’s theater in Greenville, S.C. Steve is the director of admissions operations at Tusculum University.
Erin and Steve are the founders of “Blue Plate Special,” an improv comedy group that performs monthly at the Capitol Theatre.
They have two children who — not surprisingly — want to be a playwright and an actor. “They’ve grown up in the theater, so it’s like a band director’s kid wanting to go into band,” Erin said.
MEET THE PRODUCTION TEAM
In addition to Wayne as director, behind-the-scenes work on the play will showcase the set-design skills of Frank Mengel, Tusculum’s technical director. Three university students — Todd Wallin, Josie Norton and Gracie Weems — will run the show backstage.
Tickets to the play are $15 with discounts available for students and seniors. For more information, visit Tusculum.hometownticketing.com or call 423-636-7300, extension 5236.