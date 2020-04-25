Camden Reese wanted to get involved in scouting for about a year after he moved to Greene County from Knoxville with his parents Jeff and Beth Reese. He started his scouting career in the fall of 2010 as a cub scout in Pack #93 and joined Boy Scout Troop #94 in April 2013.
In 2019, Reese completed his Eagle Scout project, something he said gives him a sense of satisfaction.
“I’m glad I made the effort to get to that point,” Reese said.
Reese chose a project that would give back to his school, a favorite teacher who helped him discover his love for science, and his community.
“When I was in the seventh grade at Chuckey Doak Middle School, I had Miss Ferguson,” Reese said. “I liked her class. She got me interested in science. Then she got me into the greenhouse club in eighth grade. She needed help around the greenhouse and so I decided to help her by improving the greenhouse for my Eagle project.”
A new area for students using the greenhouse was constructed to allow more opportunities for planting and growing a wide variety of plants. The project also included the construction of three new raised planter boxes, a new walkway around the planter boxes, and repairs to the compost area.
Reese started planning for the project in March of 2018, but found it challenging to pull together a team as the school year came to a typically busy end. During the summer, he was able to get people together and went to work on the greenhouse with help from his troop.
An unexpected obstacle caused a delay. In spite of Reese’s careful planning, he found himself without the lumber he needed to complete the renovations when the company that originally committed to donate it backed out.
Reese found himself having to scramble to find another partner for the project. Greeneville Builders Supply stepped up to donate a portion of the lumber and Reese’s grandfather purchased additional lumber to complete the project. Miss Ferguson’s church, The Mulch Pit, Terry’s Flooring and Sleep Solutions also donated materials.
Reese completed the greenhouse renovation in July of 2019, and he was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in scouting, on Aug. 22, 2019. He hopes the project will allow students to grow plants like fruits and vegetables to benefit people in the community who need them.
Reese, who is about to graduate from Chuckey Doak High School, plans to attend East Tennessee State University to study biology. He is still involved in scouting, having found another way to give back to others as an assistant leader in Troop #94.